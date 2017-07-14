Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Gori Tu Latth Maar making: Akshay Kumar shares how grief and celebration run parallel in the track. Watch video

Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Gori Tu Latth Maar making: Akshay Kumar talks about the hard work that went behind shooting this song. Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Gori Tu Latth Maar making: Akshay Kumar talks about the hard work that went behind shooting this song.

Over the years in Bollywood, we have seen lovers chasing a running train to catch up with their beau. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to change the game and show us the real side of falling in love. Even the festival of Holi, which has often been categorised as the ‘fun time’ in Bollywood has a different ‘colour’ in its song “Gori Tu Latth Maar”. In the latest behind the scenes video of the song which was releases by the makers, we get to see a lot more that went into making of the festive number.

“I love the song “Gori Tu Latth Maar”. Here basically my wife leaves me. I visit her to solve our problems and bring her back home, meanwhile it’s the season of Holi.” said Akshay Kumar in the video.

In the history of Hindi film industry for the first time we will show a ‘latth maar’ Holi, where women beat up their men, while the latter shield themselves. It is a different kind of Holi which they play,” the actor added.

Much like Akshay Kumar we are also surprised with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and his creative ways of syncing the song with the flow of the film. “Gori Tu Latth Maar” is a sad song with slightly groovy beats. While the lyrics demand grief, the music demands something more energetic.

Ganesh finely managed to co-ordinate two emotions in one step. We see Keshav (Akshay Kumar) beating himself up indicating his love for Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) to take her anger out on him.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will mark Akshay Kumar’s second film this year after Jolly LLB 2. This is also Bhumi Pednekar’s second film in Bollywood. It is based on the social issue of open defecation that largely exists in rural India. The film is all set to release on August 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd