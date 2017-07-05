Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Bakheda: Akshay Kumar feels there isn’t any bigger disturbance than love, watch video

- Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Bakheda still: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar face trouble staying in love? See photo
Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to share the next song from his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The song titled “Bakheda”, is the tale of Keshav (Akshay) and Jaya’s (Bhumi) love story. It depicts how their relationship has grown from one following the other to mutual following and ultimately into a blossomed love.
The chemistry between Akshay and Bhumi in the song is simple and relatable. They are in love and do things that couple do today. From trying to meet each other away from public eye to mooning over each other sitting by the window or staring at the stars – the song is a beautiful number.
Akshay, who shared the song, captioned it, “Jag mein na _____ se bada #Bakheda? Watch now to find out :) #Bakheda song out now. –>” The missing word here is “Ishq” and looks like the actor finds love a sweet disturbance. Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan have given this feeling, a voice that is a perfectly fit.
In the film, Keshav has some problem with his ‘kundali’ and is ready to initially do anything to get married. Then he meets Jaya, falls in love with her and with all trouble that this relationship brings in his life, he is still ready to marry her. In fact, he wants to get married only to her.
The film, which is about open defecation and sanitation talks about hygiene and importance of building a toilet at homes. Instead of sounding preachy or like a straight and serious documentary, the director – Shree Narayan Singh and writers Siddharth-Garima have made it an entertaining commercial film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will hit the big screens on August 11.
