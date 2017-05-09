Working with Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha was amazing: Sana Khaan

Sana Khaan was last seen in 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho. Sana Khaan was last seen in 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho.

Actor Sana Khaan, who will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says it was an amazing experience for her to work with actor Akshay Kumar.

“I don’t even think Akshay needs to be described by anyone. He is working and giving the best to the industry for the last 25 years… I can only say that the experience was amazing,” Sana told IANS.

Sana has lent her support to designer Ritu Seksaria, who has set a week-long discount sale at her store Vyoum. The proceeds from this event will go towards Angel Xpress Foundation, an NGO for underprivileged children.

Talking about her role in the film, Sana said: “I am only doing a special appearance to be precise… It’s a village character and I am glad they thought of me in that look.”

The film is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akshay, who met PM Modi recently, took to Twitter and shared how PM Modi had a smile on his face the moment he heard the name of his upcoming film. Akshay wrote, “Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.’ His smile at just the title made my day!” in response to which the Prime Minister wrote, “Happy to have met. My best wishes.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also features Bhumi Pednekar. It talks about sanitation and the need to have a toilet in every household to reduce health issues among women and children who are extremely prone to the unhealthy environment due to open defecation.

(With IANS inputs)

