Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, calls it a good effort

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s film reflected the importance of toilet in the household Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s film reflected the importance of toilet in the household

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer released on Sunday, and the trailer seems to have impressed one of the most powerful men in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trailer of the film reflected the importance of toilet in the household, and the story naturally synced with one of Modi’s pet projects, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

“Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Retweeting the Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar said, “Thank you so much honourable Sir 🙏🏻 Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference.”

“Its an honour for us to be a part of this initiative sir. Thank you for your support. @narendramodi #swachhbharat #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer,” wrote Bhumi Pednekar who have also been an important part of this film.

Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat. http://t.co/C0XKPpguW7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2017

Thank you so much honourable Sir 🙏🏻 Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference. http://t.co/Tfi99tIckR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2017

Its an honour for us to be a part of this initiative sir. Thank you for your support. @narendramodi #swachhbharat #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer http://t.co/jZCcqePF4J — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 12, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha marks Bhumi Pednekar’s second film after her role in the National Award-winning film, Dum Laga Ke Haisa. For Akshay Kumar, this will be his second film of 2017. The National Award-winning superstar has build a base for himself, where he is known for delivering movies with promising content. The film also highlights the daily struggles people face in the rural areas for not giving importance to the basic necessities. The trailer of the film has received 20 million views already.

Can’t thank you all enough for the phenomenal response! Bolo Radhe Radhe 😁🙏🏻 #TEPKTrailer20MViews pic.twitter.com/5HBGLt1gOs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2017

The Jolly LLB 2 actor has been very vociferous about his opinion about sanitation and proper health care. While promoting Toilet Ek Prem Katha, he is also shooting for his upcoming film, Padman with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Going by the title of the film, it will partially also reflect the necessity of sanitation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd