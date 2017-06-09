Toilet Ek Prem Katha new poster: Akshay Kumar is leading a revolution with a lantern. Can he succeed? See photos

Akshay Kumar releases another poster for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar releases another poster for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar’s social media has long been proof to the fact that he is more excited than ever for his upcoming venture Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has been sharing a new poster for the movie almost everyday, leading a countdown for its trailer which releases in two days. But unlike the previous posters which hinted at a social message and were symbolic, his recent post features him holding a lantern, with the tagline ‘Swachh Azaadi’. The caption reads, “Ek TOILET Revolution!!! Starts in 2 days… #ToiletEkPremKatha TRAILER IN 2DAYS!”.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a movie that has a social message attached to it and is inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Campaign. Akshay also shared another poster with the tagline ‘Lota party is coming your way’ on Thursday. He wrote on Instagram, “Ek binati…lauta do lota party ko! #ToiletEkPremKatha TRAILER IN 3 DAYS”. Toilet Ek Prem Katha is slated to hit the theatres on August 11 and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film was earlier clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. But in a recent announcement, Shah Rukh’s film has been preponed to August 4 and it’s definitely a good news for Akshay Kumar and team. SRK’s last release Raees was pitted against Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil making both the films lose out on box office numbers.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer will be launched on Star Sports on June 11. Akshay had announced this a few days ago in another video with his co-star Bhumi. While the hype around the film is extremely high because of its unique concept, it seems even before anyone else saw the trailer, it has managed to leave the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani impressed. Pahlaj took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared his positive response for Akshay’s film urging to make it tax-free.

