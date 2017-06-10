Toilet Ek Prem Katha new poster: Akshay Kumar is a groom with no bride, see photo

Toilet Ek Prem Katha deals with the subject of sanitation and emphasises the need to have a toilet in every household. Toilet Ek Prem Katha deals with the subject of sanitation and emphasises the need to have a toilet in every household.

For some odd reasons, Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to bring forward the release date of his next Imtiaz Ali film Jab Jarry Met Sejal co-starring Anushka Sharma has benefited Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Both films were supposed to clash on August 11 until it was announced yesterday that Jab Harry Met Sejal will now release on August 4. It seems that the competition between Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan has already got intense with both stars having released the poster of their films yesterday. If Shah Rukh released the first look of his film, Akshay also dropped a surprise for his fans by releasing another poster of his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akshay’s film has been trending since yesterday and raises anticipation before the trailer releases on July 11.

The star released a new poster on Saturday and it gives us the first clear glimpse of Akshay’s character in the film. Akshay is dressed as a groom and the tagline of this poster reads, “No TOILET, No Bride.” The first poster featuring Akshay showed him carrying a lantern and a lota. Earlier makers released the first look featuring a group of women carrying “lota” in their hands with a tagline that read, “Lota party is coming your way.” Check out all posters of the film released by makers so far:

No TOILET, No Bride!!!

TOILET TRAILER OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/wIxS0YBmUn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 10, 2017

Ek TOILET Revolution!!! Starts in 2 days… TOILET TRAILER IN 2DAYS pic.twitter.com/wIVQ7DVpBU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 9, 2017

Ek binati…lauta do lota party ko! TOILET TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/NlwDlIIDYh

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 8, 2017

Toilet Ek Prem Katha deals with the subject of sanitation and emphasises the need to have a toilet in every household. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh spoke about the reason behind avoiding the clash. “When it is about sharing that space with anyone, you lose out on the capacity to nurture a film. On all levels, these are capacity running films. Normally we release our films in 4000 theatres. When it is about sharing that space with anyone, you lose out on the capacity to nurture a film like Jab Harry met Sejal,” actor told ANI over the phone.

