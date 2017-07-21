Toilet Ek Prem Katha leaked, confirms Remo D’Souza

Remo D’Souza: I was shocked when I found my pen drive contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Remo D’Souza: I was shocked when I found my pen drive contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Piracy is vicious and it has made inroads into Bollywood. On Friday, few reports suggested that Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been leaked, and choreographer Remo D’Souza has brought it to the filmmakers’ notice.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Remo said: “I met someone who told me that he already has the movie (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) on his pen drive. Initially, I didn’t believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I was shocked. I first called Akshay sir, but since he was in London, he was unavailable. Then I called up Prerna Arora, the producer, told her about the situation, Director Shree Narayan Singh came and collected the pen drive from me. They will be taking legal action against piracy, and I will talk to Akshay sir once he is back.”

Since we spoke to Remo, we also asked him how his film with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is shaping up and if the name of the film is finalized. To this, the choreographer turned director said, “I don’t know how people think I named my film already. But no, the name or release date is not fixed. Only the star cast is fixed and as we all know that Salman and Jacqueline are a part of this dance film. We shall start shooting end of 2017.”

Toilet Ek Prem Katha recently received flak for a song in which Akshay Kumar is seen stalking Bhumi Pednekar’s character. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2017.

