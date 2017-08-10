Latest News
  • Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Karan Johar asks Alia Bhatt to watch the Akshay Kumar film, but she gets confused. Watch video

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Karan Johar asks Alia Bhatt to watch the Akshay Kumar film, but she gets confused. Watch video

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar film is based on PM Narendra Modi's Clean Indian Campaign. The film, which revolves around the basic amenity of a toilet and sanitation in rural India, is already getting the support of the entire Bollywood.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published:August 10, 2017 11:36 am
toilet ek prem katha, toilet ek prem katha akshay kumar, toilet ek prem katha poster, toilet ek prem katha karan johar, toilet ek prem katha alia bhatt, karan johar alia bhatt, toilet ek prem katha bollywood promotions, toilet ek prem katha film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar. This is also Bhumi Pednekar’s second film.
Related News

Even before Yash and Roohi were born, Karan Johar had declared his favourite trio – Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan – as his kids. No wonder, Alia might be on an awards winning spree now, but she never fails to thank her mentor KJo for bringing her into the industry with Student of the Year. Hence, when these two planned to promote a film together, we weren’t surprised. Alia and Karan are motivating their fans to watch this weekend’s release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in a hilarious manner. The Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar film has so far got the support of almost the entire fraternity. But the way this actor-director duo is doing it, is different from others.

In a video shared by Karan on Twitter, we see him banging the door of a washroom. Soon Alia opens it and asks him why he’s doing that since he asked her to go to the toilet. That’s when KJo clarifies that he told her to go and watch the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and not what she thought. The two soon rush out of the washroom after announcing its release date. “Can’t wait to watch toilet ek prem Katha…1 day to go…this one is for you @akshaykumar….@kriarj” Karan captioned the video.

Just a day back, several top celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Esha Gupta dropped in their wishes on social media.

Akshay and Bhumi very kindly accepted all the support and even replied to each one of them separately.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 10: Latest News