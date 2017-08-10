Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Karan Johar asks Alia Bhatt to watch the Akshay Kumar film, but she gets confused. Watch video

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar. This is also Bhumi Pednekar’s second film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar. This is also Bhumi Pednekar’s second film.

Even before Yash and Roohi were born, Karan Johar had declared his favourite trio – Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan – as his kids. No wonder, Alia might be on an awards winning spree now, but she never fails to thank her mentor KJo for bringing her into the industry with Student of the Year. Hence, when these two planned to promote a film together, we weren’t surprised. Alia and Karan are motivating their fans to watch this weekend’s release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in a hilarious manner. The Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar film has so far got the support of almost the entire fraternity. But the way this actor-director duo is doing it, is different from others.

In a video shared by Karan on Twitter, we see him banging the door of a washroom. Soon Alia opens it and asks him why he’s doing that since he asked her to go to the toilet. That’s when KJo clarifies that he told her to go and watch the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and not what she thought. The two soon rush out of the washroom after announcing its release date. “Can’t wait to watch toilet ek prem Katha…1 day to go…this one is for you @akshaykumar….@kriarj” Karan captioned the video.

Can’t wait to watch toilet ek prem Katha…1 day to go…this one is for you @akshaykumar….@kriarj pic.twitter.com/6zxbfPcx0y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 10, 2017

Just a day back, several top celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Esha Gupta dropped in their wishes on social media.

I have a feeling this one doesn’t need any luck. #ToiletEkPremKatha is looking fantastic. Congrats @akshaykumar n my dear @mrsfunnybones :) — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 9, 2017

Shit!!!i cant wait for #ToiletEkPremKatha …comes another great thought to change the society by the man himself @akshaykumar!! Hatsoff!! pic.twitter.com/idN3bWqUZ6 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) August 9, 2017

Good luck to you @akshaykumar @psbhumi and to the team of #ToiletEkPremKatha .. may you all be flushed with success & praise this weekend — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 9, 2017

Love in his heart & a mission on his mind! #ToiletEkPremKatha !! All the best @akshaykumar @kriarj & @psbhumi ! Can’t wait to watch it! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 9, 2017

A love story we all will relate to !!!Friday 11th August save the date for @ToiletTheFilm !!! @akshaykumar @psbhumi @kriarj all the best !!! pic.twitter.com/XQ524rcHNJ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 9, 2017

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar @psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017

Akshay and Bhumi very kindly accepted all the support and even replied to each one of them separately.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd