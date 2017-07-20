Toilet Ek Prem Katha in London: Akshay Kumar pulls Bhumi Pednekar’s leg, Anupam Kher joins them. Watch video

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are sharing the screen space for the first time in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are sharing the screen space for the first time in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher have started the promotions of their upcoming film in London. While talking about the film, Akshay also became a tour guide for his fans giving them a sneak-peek at the beautiful locales of the city. The actor was also busy pulling Bhumi’s leg. Recalling one of the interview moments, Akshay said if Bhumi gets a chance to speak, she never lets anyone else talk.

“I did an interview with her. She doesn’t let anyone talk at all,” said the Khiladi actor. Anupam Kher, who has shared the screen space with Akshay in many films, spoke about how he is happy that Akshay took the decision to do Toilet Ek Prem Katha. “Akshay has a good fan following, which will help him to send the message against open defecation across the country,” said the actor.

Akshay further said that any woman should not get married to a man who does not have a toilet at home. He said, “In this film, the USP is the love story. It is important. I love the fact that in real too, the woman when she gets to know about the toilet, the story changes. A man can defecate in open easily, although it’s very wrong to do so. But for a woman, it is a private time. In our country, we have always respected women but why should they face such humiliation.”

He added that the audience should wake-up to such incidents around them and it is important to change their mind set.

Talking about the film, Akshay said that it would be a fun ride at the theaters and the film isn’t preachy.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which backs the social campaign of Swacch Bharat led by Narendra Modi, has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and is scheduled for an August 11 release.

