Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office prediction: Akshay Kumar’s film is definitely not going down the drain

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be one of the biggest openers of the year. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be one of the biggest openers of the year.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will mark Akshay Kumar’s second film this year and trade analysts are confident that this film will be one of the biggest openers of the year. They say it may cross the Rs 50 crore mark within the first weekend.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said,”I am expecting a good number. Somewhere between Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore on Friday. By the end of the weekend, it would be ideal if the film crosses the half century mark (Rs 5o crore mark).”

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also has the advantage of the Independence Day holiday which falls on Tuesday. The film is expected to dominate the box office if it delivers powerful content.

“There are no good films at the box office. The actual word-of-mouth might boost Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It will definitely affect the collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan. This is the biggest release of the week so far and naturally, this will be the first choice of movie-goers this weekend. Also, people have not liked the content of Jab Harry Met Sejal,” Girish added.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, deals with the problem of open defecation in rural areas of the country. The film will hit screens on August 11.

