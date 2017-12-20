Toilet: Ek Prem Katha makes it to Bill Gates’ inspirational stories of 2017 list

Bill Gates lists Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as one of the most inspiring stories of 2017. Bill Gates lists Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as one of the most inspiring stories of 2017.

There are only a few days left in the calendar of 2017 and it’s time to reflect back on the year we’ve had so far. While there were many ups and downs in the year that went by, philanthropist and business mogul Bill Gates listed down six stories and articles from around the world that inspired him in an otherwise “tough year”.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha made it to Bill Gate’s list for its message of spreading awareness about the problem of sanitation in India.

In his tweet, Bill Gates said, “3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge.”

The film was about a newlywed couple who reside in an under-developed village and problems arise when a woman is expected to walk to the fields every morning to do her business. The film was applauded for highlighting the sanitation problems that the country faces at large and was also supported by various sectors of the government for spreading the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan message.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was seen by many as a public service announcement but nevertheless, the film spread the message that is desperately needed in a country like ours. Woven with a love story, the film was inspired by true events and hence, created quite an impact on the audience.

Bill Gates started his series of tweets by saying, “1/ There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year… but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed…”

