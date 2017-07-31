Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Bhumi Pednekar asks Akshay Kumar who a true ‘desh bhakt’ is, he gives the sassiest reply. Watch video

Bhumi Pednekar asked Akshay Kumar who does he consider a true ‘desh bhakt’. His answer was truly laugh out loud funny. Bhumi Pednekar asked Akshay Kumar who does he consider a true ‘desh bhakt’. His answer was truly laugh out loud funny.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film talks about the problems of open defecation in India. During one of the promotions of their film, the two actors had a witty exchange of conversation. Over the years Akshay Kumar has been very vociferous about his love for his country. He is still popular for his famous speech on India in Namastey London. So when Bhumi Pednekar asked him who does he consider a true ‘desh bhakt’, the actor had something really witty and sassy to say.

“I believe a real desh bhakt is a guy who sits in Indian style at a western styled toilet,” he replied. Later Akshay Kumar also pointed out that after the release of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, the Income Tax department will be after her life. “Kyunki tumne bahut ‘do number’ ka kaam kiya hai.”

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will mark Akshay Kumar’s second film this year and Bhumi Pednekar’s second film in her career in the Hindi film industry. Akshay Kumar is known for delivering movies with promising content. While his contemporaries are more into making films on love, biopic, and more, he chose his stardom to do a film that is based on real problems. Earlier this year he delivered a successful hit with Jolly LLB 2, which also dealt with real issues Indian citizens face when dealing with the judicial system.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will be releasing on August 11.

