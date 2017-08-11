Toilet Ek Prem Katha audience reactions: Akshay Kumar gets trust and love of fans

Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha may have received mixed reviews, but audience have given it a thumbs up. Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha may have received mixed reviews, but audience have given it a thumbs up.

Ever since the name of the movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was announced, everybody has been waiting for its release. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar released today and audience gave it a thumbs up despite critics writing mixed reviews.

“Who cares about film reviews when it is an Akshay Kumar film, it was made to be a hit. In Akshay, we trust! I loved how such an important message is given with a background of such a scintillating love story. Full five stars to this one,” said one of the viewers who watched the film today.

“Akshay Kumar takes the film to another level, I thoroughly enjoyed the film,” said a college student, who is also a fan of Akshay Kumar. “People told me that I would get bored watching the film, but contrary to that, I enjoyed the film. Akshay is no doubt looking great in his character. I found Bhumi great too,” said a female viewer.

“I think the film is crafted very well, it has all the elements of romance, comic and a social message. Akshay Kumar does it once again. No wonder the country loves him,” said an elderly gentleman who watched the afternoon show today.

“Finally a good film in 2017… I think people now know that only films with good content will work, so yes, this formula works for today’s youth,” said a student, who watched the film after his class. “I think the second half of the film was a tad too preachy, I thoroughly enjoyed the first half of the film. I would give this one two stars,” said another female viewer.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is receiving mixed reviews on day one, but is expected to do much better over the weekend. And as the case goes for any Akshay Kumar film, a positive word of mouth will bring in more movie goers to the cinema halls.

