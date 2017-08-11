Latest News

Toilet Ek Prem Katha audience reactions: Akshay Kumar gets trust and love of fans

The film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar released today and it may have been receiving mixed critical reviews but the audience have given it a thumbs up.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published:August 11, 2017 7:08 pm
Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha review, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha audience reaction, Akshay Kumar, toilet ek prem katha reception, akshay kumar Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha may have received mixed reviews, but audience have given it a thumbs up.
Related News

Ever since the name of the movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was announced, everybody has been waiting for its release. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar released today and audience gave it a thumbs up despite critics writing mixed reviews.

“Who cares about film reviews when it is an Akshay Kumar film, it was made to be a hit. In Akshay, we trust! I loved how such an important message is given with a background of such a scintillating love story. Full five stars to this one,” said one of the viewers who watched the film today.

“Akshay Kumar takes the film to another level, I thoroughly enjoyed the film,” said a college student, who is also a fan of Akshay Kumar. “People told me that I would get bored watching the film, but contrary to that, I enjoyed the film. Akshay is no doubt looking great in his character. I found Bhumi great too,” said a female viewer.

“I think the film is crafted very well, it has all the elements of romance, comic and a social message. Akshay Kumar does it once again. No wonder the country loves him,” said an elderly gentleman who watched the afternoon show today.

“Finally a good film in 2017… I think people now know that only films with good content will work, so yes, this formula works for today’s youth,” said a student, who watched the film after his class. “I think the second half of the film was a tad too preachy, I thoroughly enjoyed the first half of the film. I would give this one two stars,” said another female viewer.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is receiving mixed reviews on day one, but is expected to do much better over the weekend. And as the case goes for any Akshay Kumar film, a positive word of mouth will bring in more movie goers to the cinema halls.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 11: Latest News