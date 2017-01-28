Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Anupam Kher wraps up Akshay Kumar’s film, shares pics from the sets

Anupam Kher has finished shooting for Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Anupam Kher has finished shooting for Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Actor Anupam Kher has finished shooting for Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news and posted pictures from the film’s sets. “It is a wrap. Great being part of #ToiletEkPremKatha,” wrote Kher. The senior actor added that it was fun working on the Shree Narayan Singh-directed film as the project promotes a social cause.

Anupam Kher also said that it was his 20th movie with Akshay. “Entertainment mixed (with) a cause doubles the joy. My 20th film with @akshaykumar… #JoyRide,” he tweeted. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is based on government’s cleanliness drive – Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

It is a wrap. Great being part of #ToiletEkPremKatha. Entertainment mixed a cause doubles d joy. My 20th film with @akshaykumar.👍 #JoyRide pic.twitter.com/Q16y6iRmWC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 28, 2017

Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar have worked in several hit films in the past including Special 26, Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann and Desi Boyz. The two actors have been quite vocal about supporting several initiatives of the present government. The two have now collaborated to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet cleanliness drive.

More from the world of Entertainment:

While Akshay Kumar has been lauded throughout 2016 for his films and performance, actor Anupam Kher too had played some remarkable roles. In Sushant Singh Rajput’s landmark film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Anupam Kher had played MS Dhoni’s father.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar feels, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is a “re-launch” for her

Anupam Kher had also starred in the international film, The Headhunter’s Calling starring Gerard Butler last year. This however was not his first international project. He had previously starred in popular films like Silver Lining Playbook, Bend It Like Beckham, Bride And Prejudice and will soon be seen in Hotel Mumbai starring Dev Patel, Jason Isaac and Armie Hammer.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd