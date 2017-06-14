Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar’s trailer gets overwhelming response, makers feel encouraged

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha makers overwhelmed with response over the trailer. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha makers overwhelmed with response over the trailer.

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are feeling encouraged by the response to the film’s trailer, which gives an entertaining glimpse into the powerful message that the film sets out to give. The film, produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, delves into the importance of having a toilet in a house. Its trailer released on June 11, and has so far garnered over 14,500,000 views on YouTube.

Producer Shital Bhatia said in a statement, “Everywhere we are going and whoever we are speaking to now, is only raving about the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The response has been extremely humbling for us. As a company, our main aim is to keep making cinema that is relevant and touches hearts of the people. This film has all those qualities and we are very excited to present this film to the audiences.”

The movie marks yet another association for them with Akshay after Special 26, Baby, Rustom and Naam Shabana. In a recent incident, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer also received appreciation from the honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The trailer of the film has reflected the importance of a toilet in the household, and the story naturally synced with one of Modi’s pet projects, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is slated to release on August 11. The movie marks Bhumi Pednekar’s second film after her role in the National Award-winning film, Dum Laga Ke Haisa. For Akshay Kumar, this will be his second film of 2017.

