Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar unveils the first look of song Has Mat Pagli, see photo

Toilet Ek Prem, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role, is a satire on sanitation issue. Toilet Ek Prem, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role, is a satire on sanitation issue.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer created quite a stir on social media when it was released by makers. The viewers will soon get to see the first song from the film titled ‘Has Mat Pagli’. Akshay announced the same on his Twitter page and shared the first look of the song. The actor wrote, “Ek baar palat ke dekh le to din ban jaega, #HasMatPagli pyaar ho jaega. Song coming soon. @ToiletTheFilm @psbhumi”.

Toilet Ek Prem, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role, is a satire on sanitation issue. The trailer saw Akshay and Bhumi’s characters falling in love and eventually getting married. The problem starts when Bhumi raises her concern over the absence of a toilet in their house. That propels Akshay to take charge of the problems and we see him meeting officials to get a toilet made in his neighbourhood. We also see some glimpses of Akshay arguing with people of his town and urging them to get rid of their parochial mindset.

Has Mat Pagli title suggests that song will be about Akshay and Bhumi’s romance. We might also see Akshay wooing Bhumi and it promises to be a fun number, given Akshay’s comic timing.

Actor Bhumi will be seen in a film after a gap of one year when she starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In a recent interview, Bhumi said that she has been choosy about her roles. “I have always been picky about what I do because I believe in quality over quantity. Having said that, I think I was on a year-long sabbatical after Dum Laga Ke Haisha because I needed that time to sort of getting back to being Bhumi from Sandhya,” Bhumi told IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd