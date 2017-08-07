Latest News
Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar to unveil 24 toilets in 24 hours through Instagram stories. Watch video

Akshay Kumar takes a step closer to his Swacch Bharat Abhiyan in accordance with the concept of his film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The actor gets on the ground level to make sure that he contributes to the change in the society not just by the film but also with his deeds.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:August 7, 2017 9:28 am
akshay kumar, toilet ek prem katha, narendra modi, swacch bharat, akshay kumar toilet, akshay kumar toilet ek prem katha, bhumi pednekar Akshay Kumar to unveil toilets in different locations of the country.
Akshay Kumar is on his toes to promote his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha but it seems that he is trying to instill the value of cleanliness in the minds of his fans as well. The actor, who is promoting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Clean India campaign through his film, is not only doing verbal promotions of the campaign or his film but also contributing to the ground work. As his film targets the issue of open defecation in India, the actor, in collaboration with Kaya Constructs, in making toilets in different areas across the country.

He took to Twitter and expressed, “Taking a step further towards Swacch Azaadi. An organisation named Kaya constructs in association with my film has built toilet across the country. Over the next 24 hours, my Instagram stories will be unveiling one toilet every hour. So, keep watching. 24 hours, 24 toilets.”

Earlier, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha team visited Lucknow where Akshay along with Bhumi Pednekar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath picked up the brooms and administered an oath of cleanliness to the students in the state.

The actor last week released a ‘Toilet Anthem’ titled “Toilet Ka Jugaad”, which was crooned by the actor himself. The song is a satirical take on the much prevalent social issue of open defecation in India. “India leads the world in open defecation, 54% of India still defecates in the open, millions of women risk getting raped every day, 2 lakh children die each year of infection from open defecation,” are some of the facts about open defecation that the two and a half minute video focuses on.

 

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, will release on August 11.

