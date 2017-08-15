Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar thanks fans, critics and Hrithik Roshan for the film’s success. Watch video

Akshay Kumar went online to post a video message thanking all his fans for the support. Akshay Kumar went online to post a video message thanking all his fans for the support.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released this Friday and the film has been winning hearts ever since. Within four days of its release, the film has already managed to earn as much as Rs 63.45 crore and is expected to make more money in the coming days. Today, Khiladi Kumar went online to post a video message thanking all his fans for the support. He even thanked the critics who not just said negative things about his film but also cared to highlight the positive part. Towards the end of the video, he also thanked Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan and said, “The ones who have watched it will know why, and the ones who have not please go and watch it and know why.”

Last year, Hrithik Roshan’s film, Mohenjo Daro and Akshay Kumar’s Rustom had clashed during the Independence Day week. But it seems all is well now between the two actors.

Taking this opportunity, Akshay also spoke about the open defecation problem in India. 54 percent of the population in India defecate in the open, and now it has reduced to 34 percent. He stressed that it is our essential duty to nullify the number. He also requested his fans to strive hard and try to reduce this problem in India.

The actor also shared another video on Twitter wishing everyone on Independence Day. Showing off his cycling stunts in the video from London, Akshay said he was happy to be in the same country from which India attained it’s freedom. He however wrote along with the clip not to try this at home, as he we see him falling off on the ground in the end of the video.

Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling,Happy I-Day.Pls don’t try this @ home pic.twitter.com/VxGr98AhYa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

Akshay’s video of gratitude shows him dressed in his costume from the sets of his upcoming film, Gold. He is currently in London for it’s shoot

A few weeks ago when he had started shooting for the film, he shared a photo of himself in the same attire.

