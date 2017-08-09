No science behind my ageless look, says Akshay Kumar

Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s actor Akshay Kumar has been promoting his forthcoming film along with co-actors Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s actor Akshay Kumar has been promoting his forthcoming film along with co-actors Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

Akshay Kumar is going to touch 50 but for him, age is just a number it seems. The actor manages to look young on screen with actor Bhumi Pednekar and others who are in their late 20s. The Bollywood star says the secret lies in living a simple, easy and happy life.

“I have only one job in my life, and that’s to do films. Then I take care of my family and workout. There’s no stress… I don’t take too much stress. I concentrate on happiness and I exercise, take care of what I eat, and I control my intake of sweets. There’s no science behind it. Live a simple, easy life,” Akshay told the media here on Wednesday,

“When I used to stay in Chandni Chowk, we used to have a one bedroom house and around 22 people used to stay in it. But we used to feel happy in it. We have continued living with that happiness,” added the actor, who is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today.

The National Award winner was here to promote his forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with co-actors Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

The movie, which is releasing on Friday, delves on the need for sanitation and is an attempt to urge people to stop open defecation to work towards a ‘Swachh Bharat’. The message coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Asked if he will make more movies related to Modi’s various initiatives, Akshay said: “I have made the film because I liked the script and not because anyone asked me to make this film. It’s a different thing that when our PM came to office, he started spreading the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan message. This film is similar to his Abhiyaan and takes forward the Clean India message.

“But in general, Clean India is not a topic that he started… It’s a topic relevant to each one of us… We have to keep our surroundings clean because it is directly related to us and our health. It’s wrong if people think it’s a village-based problem. Even cities have a lot to do with this problem.”

