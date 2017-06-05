Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar is more excited about its trailer launch than his fans, watch videos

Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s actor Akshay Kumar has constantly been sharing a lot of things around the plot of the film. Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s actor Akshay Kumar has constantly been sharing a lot of things around the plot of the film.

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is a movie that has a social message attached to it and inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Campaign. The film’s trailer is set to launch on June 11. And if you thought you are too excited to catch its first glimpse, then wait till you see its lead actor Akshay. He is even more thrilled and has been sharing a lot of things on his social media accounts. Akshay, posted a video this morning, and he is seen jumping saying, “Toilet aa rahi hai”. He captioned the video as, “Excitement level 💯 !!! #ToiletAaRahiHai.”

The actor has constantly been sharing a lot of things around the plot of the film. “Something to think about…50 percent of the rape cases in India can go down if we build TOILETS! #SochBadloShauchBadlo; 100% sharmanaak baat hai, 60 percent of the world’s population who do not have toilets, are only in India! #SochBadloShauchBadlo,” he wrote recently.

Something to think about…50 percent of the rape cases in India can go down if we build TOILETS! #SochBadloShauchBadlo pic.twitter.com/ViAMtyNyPm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 4, 2017

100% sharmanaak baat hai, 60 percent of the world’s population who do not have toilets, are only in India! #SochBadloShauchBadlo pic.twitter.com/smB94iLHnz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2017

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’s trailer will be launched on Star Sports. Akshay had announced this a few days ago in another video with his co-star Bhumi. The video caption reads as, “Every house needs a TOILET,to know why catch us on June 11 with our film #ToiletEkPremKatha’s Trailer on @StarSportsIndia #TEPKTrailer11June.”

Every house needs a TOILET,to know why catch us on June 11 with our film #ToiletEkPremKatha‘s Trailer on @StarSportsIndia #TEPKTrailer11June pic.twitter.com/MFmxgeWIEj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2017

The actor is currently on a vacation. He recently flew to Florida with son Aarav. Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara will join the actor in London on June 8. The family will be celebrating Dimple Kapadia’s 60th birthday and will also travel to Paris, Italy and other cities in Europe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd