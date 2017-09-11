Toilet Ek Prem Katha becomes Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film, beats Rowdy Rathore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collects Rs 133.60 crores till its fourth week. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collects Rs 133.60 crores till its fourth week.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become Akshay Kumar’s lifetime highest grosser with a collection of Rs 133.60 crore, as confirmed by director Shree Narayan Singh. Till Friday, the title was held by Akshay’s 2012 film, Rowdy Rathore that also starred Sonakshi Sinha. While Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay’s second film of the year after Jolly LLB 2, 2017 is turning out to be a super year for the actor. Both the films have crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark and have also been receiving appreciation from all corners.

While Bollywood has been suffering from a dry spell since a long time, TEPK’s success comes as a breath of fresh air for movie buffs. Director Shree Narayan Singh also confirmed the news on his Facebook timeline by sharing a screenshot of a note. Have a look at what the director said:

When indianexpress.com contacted director Shree Narayan Singh about the film’s success, he quipped, “I am overwhelmed with the response that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has generated, it wasn’t expected at all, but I am very thrilled. This is my first film and the film collecting Rs 100 crores at the box office is a big achievement for me and the whole team. This success has brought in great amount of confidence in me for my future projects. I wish to continue doing good films with a strong message which can be appreciated by all.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the issue of open defecation, a persistent problem in India. The plot revolves around a village man who tries to win his wife back by building a toilet for her. Not only was the film appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also declared tax-free in a number of states. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Here are the day-wise collections of TEPK, as tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh:

Day 1 (Friday) – 13.10 crores

Day 2 (Saturday) – 17.10 crores

Day 3 (Sunday) – 21.25 crores

Day 4 (Monday) – 12 crores

Day 5 (Tuesday) – 20 crores

Day 6 (Wednesday) – 6.50 crores

Day 7 (Thursday) – 6.10 crores

Day 8 (Friday) – 4 crores

Day 9 (Saturday) – 6.75 crores

Day 10 (Sunday) – 8.25 crores

In week 2, it earned Rs 28.35 crores, and week 3 saw a collection of Rs 7.2 crores.

