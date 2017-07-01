Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar film in legal soup, documentary maker claims it’s a copy of his film

After Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar;s Toilet Ek Prem Katha in legal trouble too. After Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar;s Toilet Ek Prem Katha in legal trouble too.

Documentary filmmaker, Praveen Vyas has sent a legal notice to the Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the distribution company of Toilet Ek Prem Katha and the film’s producers alleging that several moments and dialogues from the film were lifted from his award winning documentary film Manini. Manini had won the third prize at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year in Goa.

“Manini follows the female protagonist as she protests against lack of a toilet in her marital home on the first night of her marriage after female relatives wake her up before sunrise to tend to nature’s call in an open field. The scenes in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer shows the same interaction between characters,” Praveen Vyas told Mumbai Mirror.

The film was uploaded on the official website of the National Film Development Corporation, and awarded a certification of appreciation by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Information and Broadcast Minister of State.

“It’s plot was novel and the characters unique and my docu-feature was commended for its creativity and treatment. No one can make another cinematographic work or any other derivative work without my written consent if their work directly resembles mine,” explained Praveen Vyas.

The report further mentioned that screenplay writer, Shanker Arnimesh who had collaborated with Praveen was equally taken aback after watching the trailer of Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

“The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had two weeks, which was extended to a further seven days, to respond to the notice. They reverted through their legal team at Naik Naik & Co. on June 28. Since they have denied all our allegations and refused to monetarily compensate us for the origin of idea and script, we will now be fighting this in court,” said Shanker.

Meanwhile. Shital Bhatia, co-producer of Toilet Ek Prem Katha rubbished all allegations. “These allegations are baseless and border on harassment. The script of our film has been registered under our writers’ names, Siddharth and Garima, with the authorised industry association since 2013. Furthermore, the film has been in the public domain through various news stories since July 2015. We firmly deny all the claims made by this gentleman who is obviously misled. It is sad that genuine producers have become soft targets for this kind of nuisance,” he said.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar’s film, Jolly LLB 2 was also sued by a shoe company for wrongly using their name in the film.

