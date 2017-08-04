Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar Yogi Adityanath pick up brooms in Lucknow

Akshay Kumar, and PS Bhumi Pednekar were spotted cleaning the streets of Lucknow with CM Yogi Adityanath. Akshay Kumar, and PS Bhumi Pednekar were spotted cleaning the streets of Lucknow with CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wielded a broom along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday to make people aware of how cleanliness around one affects their health.

At an event at a city school, Akshay along with Bhoomi Pedenkar, his co-star in the upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also administered an oath of cleanliness to the students. The film releases on August 11.

After Lucknow, the stars will be going to Agra to promote both cleanliness and the film, a member of the crew told IANS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already praised the concept of the film. Adityanath on his part has been promoting the Swachh Bharat mission as the chief executive of the state and had wielded a broom on an earlier occasion also.

Earlier this year Akshay Kumar had won the National Award for his 2016 film, Rustom. His upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha will tell a different kind of love story, while focussing on the open defecation problem in India. Over the years the Khiladi of Bollywood has proved to be one of the promising superstars of India. His film will have a solo release next week, and it might affect the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has already opened to negative reviews this week.

In the first half of 2017, Akshay Kumar had delivered a successful hit with Jolly LLB 2. Next year, he will be seen in PadMan.

