Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar film gets the love of Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and other stars

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is making all the right noise ahead of its big release this Friday. The film, which is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India, is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. And if you thought it was only you or Akshay’s fans who were excited for the film, well, there are a lot many more people who just cannot wait for its release. And these include our A-listers of Bollywood. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, John Abraham, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are some of the stars who wished the team in their own way.

Varun turned creative and shared a video where we can see him at the gym. The Judwaa 2 star after his workout tries to rush to the toilet only being stopped by his trainer who states that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is still three days away from release. Varun shared the video with the caption, “Good morning just 3 days for #ToiletEkPremKatha. Best of luck @akshaykumar and @psbhumi”

Ranveer Singh has to do things in his own way. Even this time, he promoted the Akshay-starrer in a humorous way. In a video which he posted, we see Bhumi entering her hotel room only to find her washroom locked from inside. Just before she could realise who was using her loo in her absence, Ranveer happily walks out, announces the date of its release. However Bhumi doesn’t take a second to throw him out of hr room. Ranveer captioned the video on Twitter, “When you gotta go, you GOTTA GO! #ToiletEkPremKatha 🚽 this Friday! @akshaykumar @psbhumi” To this Bhumi replied, “You are Just amazing @RanveerOfficial ❤️Thank you so much 🙏🏻 #ToiletEkPremKatha”

Several other stars also dropped in their good wishes on Twitter. While John Abraham wrote, “One different film that turns heads for sure. Congrats to my bro @akshaykumar and @kriarj for a fab film this Friday. #toiletekpremkatha,” Shahid tweeted, “Wishing all the luck to @akshaykumar and @kriarj for #toiletekpremkatha its first on my hit list this Friday!!!.”

Love in his heart & a mission on his mind! #ToiletEkPremKatha !! All the best @akshaykumar @kriarj & @psbhumi ! Can’t wait to watch it! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 9, 2017

One different film that turns heads for sure. Congrats to my bro @akshaykumar and @kriarj for a fab film this Friday. #toiletekpremkatha — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 8, 2017

Wishing all the luck to @akshaykumar and @kriarj for #toiletekpremkatha its first on my hit list this Friday!!! — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 8, 2017

Really can’t wait now to watch #ToiletEkPremKatha . Everything about this movie looks superbly promising!!@akshaykumar @psbhumi @kriarj — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 8, 2017

Goodluck to team #ToiletEkPremKatha n to my bro @akshaykumar bollywood hasnt smiled at the b.o.last few months..bring the smile back sundi!😊 — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) August 8, 2017

Wishing the very best to @akshaykumar & @kriarj for theirs’ #ToiletEkPremKatha .. looking forward to it 👍💞😁 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) August 8, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. It releases on August 11.

