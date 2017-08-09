Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar film gets the love of Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and other stars

Latest News
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India. It is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and is set to release on August 11. Several Bollywood celebs have wished the team.

toilet ek prem katha, toilet ek prem katha actors, toilet ek prem katha akshay kumar, toilet ek prem katha bhumi pednekar, toilet ek prem katha poster, toilet ek prem katha varun dhawan, toilet ek prem katha ranveer singh Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh have shared special video messages for the team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is making all the right noise ahead of its big release this Friday. The film, which is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India, is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. And if you thought it was only you or Akshay’s fans who were excited for the film, well, there are a lot many more people who just cannot wait for its release. And these include our A-listers of Bollywood. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, John Abraham, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are some of the stars who wished the team in their own way.

Varun turned creative and shared a video where we can see him at the gym. The Judwaa 2 star after his workout tries to rush to the toilet only being stopped by his trainer who states that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is still three days away from release. Varun shared the video with the caption, “Good morning just 3 days for #ToiletEkPremKatha. Best of luck @akshaykumar and @psbhumi”

Ranveer Singh has to do things in his own way. Even this time, he promoted the Akshay-starrer in a humorous way. In a video which he posted, we see Bhumi entering her hotel room only to find her washroom locked from inside. Just before she could realise who was using her loo in her absence, Ranveer happily walks out, announces the date of its release. However Bhumi doesn’t take a second to throw him out of hr room. Ranveer captioned the video on Twitter, “When you gotta go, you GOTTA GO! #ToiletEkPremKatha 🚽 this Friday! @akshaykumar @psbhumi” To this Bhumi replied, “You are Just amazing @RanveerOfficial ❤️Thank you so much 🙏🏻 #ToiletEkPremKatha”

Several other stars also dropped in their good wishes on Twitter. While John Abraham wrote, “One different film that turns heads for sure. Congrats to my bro @akshaykumar and @kriarj for a fab film this Friday. #toiletekpremkatha,” Shahid tweeted, “Wishing all the luck to @akshaykumar and @kriarj for #toiletekpremkatha its first on my hit list this Friday!!!.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. It releases on August 11.

