Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar’s film to go tax free in BJP-run states?

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar present an entertaining story related to Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar present an entertaining story related to Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

Way ahead of the release of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, it seems the Akshay Kumar starrer has only good news for the makers. According to reports, the film is likely to be declared tax free in all the states where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power. “The Government has decided to implement an entertainment tax exemption in all BJP-run states. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not merely a film, but also a tool for social reform. And, this film deserves to be seen by all. Therefore, it deserves to be made tax free,” a source told DNA.

Well, the film promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet campaign, Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. The film narrates the story of much-in-love couple Keshav and Jaya, played by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar respectively, and their struggle to bring cleanliness awareness among the villagers. The trailer showcases that Jaya leaves Keshav as his house does not have a toilet and to get her back, Keshav starts a mission to build toilets in his village. But will he be able to achieve success? Unveil the secret on August 11, when the film will release.

Ever since the film’s trailer released, it received an amazing response from the audience. Producer Shital Bhatia said in a statement, “Everywhere we are going and whoever we are speaking to now, is only raving about the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The response has been extremely humbling for us. As a company, our main aim is to keep making cinema that is relevant and touches hearts of the people. This film has all those qualities and we are very excited to present this film to the audiences.” Now, everyone is waiting patiently to know the entire story of Keshav at the theatres.

