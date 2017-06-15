Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar says working with Akshay Kumar is a delight

Akshay Kumar as Keshav and Bhumi Pednekar as Jaya make the story of Toilet Ek Prem Katha extremely convincing. Akshay Kumar as Keshav and Bhumi Pednekar as Jaya make the story of Toilet Ek Prem Katha extremely convincing.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says working with her co-actor Akshay Kumar in the film was a “delight”. Talking about Akshay, Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “He is fantastic. He is actually a delight to work with. ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that.”

The 27-year-old actress says it felt like a long holiday while working for the film. “It never felt that we are working, it was a like one long happy holiday. It felt like a bunch of very passionate people who have come together to have fun and everything else would just fall into place,” Bhumi added.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s trailer has left the audiences impressed. While Akshay is being showered with praises for the trailer, which released a few days back, a fan’s gesture of appreciation left the star a bit emotional. After watching the trailer, a fan of Akshay got so inspired that he helped his friend build a toilet and also, asked others to do the same.

It will be the first time that Akshay will be featuring in a film with the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi. The project also marks Akshay and actor Anupam Kher’s 20th film together.

