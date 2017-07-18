Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar reacts on ‘Has Mat Pagle’ song controversy, says ‘It isn’t stalking unless you’re objecting to it’

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11.

Bhumi Pednekar says her film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha does not promote stalking. In a song from the film, Akshay Kumar’s character is seen following Bhumi’s on a motorbike, train, climbing a tree to get a better view of her and even filming her on his mobile phone.

When asked about the criticism that a mainstream film like “Toilet…” should not have promoted stalking, Bhumi says, “I agree but in the second part of the song, she is doing the same thing. There is a lot that happens around the story. Had this been an important aspect of the story, where he has become an obsessive lover, threatening her (then it’s a different thing), he isn’t mentally harassing the girl.”

The actor says Toilet: Ek Prem Katha steers clear of stalking. Bhumi says, “I can’t indulge in it because I would be giving away a lot of story, but where my film is concerned, stalking isn’t an aspect. I can’t give out a lot of information but that wasn’t the intention at all. Once the girl’s version was out, a lot of these talks died down.”

When asked that two wrongs can’t make a right, Bhumi says, “I agree but it is only stalking till the other person is objecting to it. If I am following you around or mentally harassing you, then it’s stalking. But if I am not objecting to it, then how’s it stalking?” There is a lot which happens before and after that, which will all make sense once you see the film in the larger context. It’s not one of those things where he is secretly recording me and then he threatens me. When you see the film, all your questions will be answered,” she says.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay and Neeraj Pandey, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release on August 11.

