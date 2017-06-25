Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar believes in quality not quantity in films

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside Akshay Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside Akshay Kumar.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the National Award Winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, says she is picky about what she does as she believes in quality over quantity. “I have always been picky about what I do because I believe in quality over quantity. Having said that, I think I was on a year-long sabbatical after Dum Laga Ke Haisha because I needed that time to sort of getting back to being Bhumi from Sandhya,” Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“I was fortunate enough to sign films in that span as well… except one hiccup that happened for me, my life has been pretty much been on track… My life 80 per cent has been on track. Unfortunately, I was shooting a film (Manmarziyaan) and that didn’t work out so, I lost out on three-four months over there. But apart from that, it is pretty much how I planned it,” she added. Bhumi will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar. Besides that, she will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Before venturing into acting, Bhumi Pednekar was the assistant director for several years with Yash Raj Films. In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, she plays the wife of Akshay Kumar who is dismayed to learn that his home does not have a single toilet. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut for her performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, where she played the role of a chubby girl Sandhya opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

