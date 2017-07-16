Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Anupam Kher to produce a web series on 1971 war

Anupam Kher is currently on board as a producer, but he is not sure about his casting in the web series. Anupam Kher is currently on board as a producer, but he is not sure about his casting in the web series.

Anupam Kher is the latest star to venture into the digital space. The veteran actor is producing a web series based on the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The 62-year-old actor, who is currently onboard as a producer, is not sure about his casting in the web series.

“Because of Netflix we are working on a web series which is based on a real life incident. We have a Canadian and an Indian writer working on the script. I am producing it. It is about 1971 war. I don’t know if I will act or not as it depends on the demand of the script,” Kher told PTI.

Anupam Kher was last seen in Neeraj Pandey produced Naam Shabana, a spin-off of 2015 film Baby. The action spy

thriller narrated the story of Shabana, played by Taapsee Pannu. When asked if there would be any spin-off on his

character Om Prakash Shukla, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor replied, “I keep telling Neeraj Pandey you have to make a spin-off of my character Shukla ji but he laughs it off. I think his story would be very interesting and what is his personal life like. I don’t think Neeraj has thought about it.”

Anupam Kher is also open to the idea of wielding the microphone again, provided there is an interesting story. The actor recently won the IIFA award as best supporting actor in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar’s film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha which will release in August.

