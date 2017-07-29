Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar on Salman Khan producing Battle of Saragarhi film: It’s not yet decided

Akshay Kumar will star in Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s joint production. Akshay Kumar will star in Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s joint production.

Akshay Kumar said it has yet not been decided whether Salman Khan would be producing his upcoming film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film, starring Akshay in lead, was announced in January this year and was to be produced by Salman and filmmaker Karan Johar. But there have been reports claiming that Salman Khan was no longer producing the movie. When asked about it, Akshay Kumar said in an interview, “The film is not shelved. It is happening. (And) that is not decided yet. It’s still going on.” The film would be the first joint production venture by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Announcing the film, Akshay Kumar had tweeted on January 2, ““Coming together for a film produced by friends @BeingSalmanKhan and @KaranJohar starring me! Out in 2018.” Salman Khan had also tweeted soon after, “Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF.”

In the historical drama film, Akshay Kumar reportedly plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers during British India who, on September 12 1897, led his army through a deathly battle against thousands of Afghan invaders. The project was scheduled to go on floors in mid-2017.

Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017

Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF http://t.co/1EXQ7Yjpdw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 2, 2017

Akshay is currently busy promoting his next film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. The film that is in support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and is set to release on August 11.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in a special role in Naam Shabana with Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. Earlier this year he delivered a successful hit with Jolly LLB 2.

