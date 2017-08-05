Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar: My wife’s taunts stopped after National award win

Akshay Kumar revealed that his wife Twinkle Khanna has stopped taunting him about not getting awards. Akshay Kumar revealed that his wife Twinkle Khanna has stopped taunting him about not getting awards.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday revealed that his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, stopped taunting him about not getting awards after his National award win. The Airlift actor had won the Best Actor award for Rustom at the 64th National Film Awards. The actor will soon be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about his National Award win at an education festival, the 49-year-old actor quipped, “My wife used to taunt me that all her family members have got several awards but not me. The taunting stopped when I got the National award.”

Akshay Kumar, one of the most promising superstars of recent years, also courted controversy when he won the National Award. However, the actor had then said, “I am observing this from last 25 years, whenever someone wins the award (National Award) there’s always a debate and someone starts a controversy on whether someone should have or shouldn’t have won the award. I have got this award after 26 years. If someone doesn’t want me to get this award, if you feel like, please go ahead and take it away from me.”

He had also said that his happiness lies in making his wife Twinkle Khanna happy. “I’m very happy. I consider it the blessings of my parents and the good wishes of my family. Mrs Funnybones (wife Twinkle Khanna) who always teased me on not getting any awards is happy and my happiness lies in making her happy.”

