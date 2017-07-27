Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar: Many heroes rejected it, I asked Neeraj Pandey with folded hands to give it to me

Before Akshay Kumar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha screenwriters took the film’s script to a lot of other stars Before Akshay Kumar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha screenwriters took the film’s script to a lot of other stars

Akshay Kumar was not the first choice of screenwriters Siddharth and Garima for their upcoming collaboration, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and they took the film’s script to a lot of other stars before the National Award-winning actor came on board.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is about a couple hailing from a village in Uttar Pradesh whose marriage hits rock bottom after the wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, refuses to defecate in open and demands a toilet to be built in their house. The film’s trailer has largely received positive response for taking a stand against open defecation.

Sharing with media persons about how Toilet: Ek Prem Katha happened to him, Akshay today said, “The writers brought the subject to me. I find it surprising that this script had been doing the rounds of the industry for over four years. It went to a lot of heroes, a lot of people but nobody picked it up. I liked it and I asked Neeraj Pandey with folded hands to give it to me. Earlier, the film was named Sandaas Ek Prem Katha but later the title got changed.”

The team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, including Akshay and Bhumi, are projecting it as an issue-based film but the Rustom star asserted that the movie is primarily a love story. “This film is basically a love story. The toilet just forms the backdrop but the film is about the love story between Keshav and Jaya. It is based on a true story,” he said.

The film arrives in theatres on August 11.

