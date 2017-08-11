Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar: Kids most affected due to open defecation

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar is known for doing films that have powerful and meaningful content. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar is known for doing films that have powerful and meaningful content.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha talks about the importance of making toilets, says children are most affected due to open defecation. “Kids are the ones who are most affected due to open defecation as they are so vulnerable to diseases. Through my movie, I am urging each Indian household to build toilets to keep their children healthy and happy,” Akshay Kumar said in a statement.

Akshay has received support for his film from popular Nickelodeon toon Shiva.”I am glad to join Shiva who has himself been a behavioural change agent and kids’ favourite whiz kid to spread my message and together drive change,” Akshay added.

Akshay Kumar is known for doing films that have powerful and meaningful content. Earlier this year, he had won the National Award for his role in 2016 film Rustom.

Toiler: Ek Prem Katha brings together Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time on screen. Bhumi gained fame for her natural and flawless acting in her debut Bollywood film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Later this year, Akshay will be sharing the screen with Southern superstar Rajinikanth in 2.0. He will also be seen in his wife Twinkle Khanna’s debut production venture PadMan.

