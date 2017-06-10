Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar is on a dream run: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj is looking forward to watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha Vishal Bhardwaj is looking forward to watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is looking forward to the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says the National Award winning actor has been on a “dream run” in the industry. The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film will release tomorrow and looks like Vishal Bhardwaj too is excited to get a glimpse of the movie.

” The title itself is just so intriguing I can’t wait to see the trailer. Congratulations to KriArj on it’s involvement in this unique kind of cinema. They are surely creating a niche for themselves in the industry with the kind of films they are producing. And best wishes to Akshay Kumar, who is on a dream run, hitting them out of the park with every release. I’m sure this one will not be any different.”, said Vishal Bhardwaj in a statement

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. It will reportedly have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign as its base subject and has a satirical flavour within a love story. The film highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the reduction of open defecation in public areas, especially in the rural areas of the country.

On the work front, earlier this year, Vishal Bhardwaj had delivered Rangoon, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. As for Akshay Kumar, while he is gearing up for the release of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, he is also shooting for Padman. With releases like Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 he had a successful year in 2016, and he began 2017 on a successful note with Jolly LLB 2.

