‘Today, everyone wants to be a star, not an actor’

Why do we not see you on the big screen more often?

Somehow, I am not getting the right kind of scripts. Some of the projects I did never got completed, while others are stuck due to several reasons. I believe, when the time is right, they would be released. That apart, I take up subjects I am comfortable with, stories that have interesting characters in them. I have not watched the Marathi film on which our film Poster Boys is based, but I loved the idea and decided to do it.

Your home banner has produced Poster Boys (that released on September 8). Being a producer, do you think you can control a movie?

We started producing with my launchpad (Betaab, 1983) and have carried the flag further. I did not want to get into production soon, but did that with Ghayal in 1990, since no one wanted to produce it. Some felt that romantic movies were doing well and Ghayal, they thought, had too much action. Whatever is the flavour of the season, everyone leans towards that. I want to do what I enjoy. Again, I turned to direction with Dillagi (1999), when we realised the film was not shaping up properly. I took each of these steps after consulting my dad (Dharmendra). When he says ‘yes’, it gives me confidence. We try to pick up interesting subjects and go with the belief that the movie would be appreciated by the audience. There are occasions when it misfired, maybe because we got carried away by the ambience around.

Have you been working more with your brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra these days?

I have done other films recently. Bhaiyyaji Superhitt should release soon. Mohalla Assi, which is based on a novel, is stuck due to censorship issues. Whoever has watched this movie, loved it. Technically, it should have released long ago. Unfortunately, certain problems delayed it. Later on, censorship problems cropped up. Censoring should be done by sensible film people. Obviously, no one wishes to send across wrong messages through their film. We need to check, not block the content in this digital age.

Despite being from the industry, you are hardly seen in public.

Earlier, when we were not a commodity and so many channels and other platforms were not around, I rarely went for filmy events. Eventually, people understood that I am shy and they let me be. I became an actor to enjoy my work. If your work and the characters you portray are good, people make you a star. Today, everyone wants to be a star, not an actor. This is the message that directors, producers and actors have been giving out.

How come someone as private as you is on social media?

I am on Twitter and Instagram. I post something when I feel like rather than making it a daily routine. You accept what’s around you and do it your way.

What drew you to acting in the first place?

My dad being a prominent actor, I was fond of cinema. Subconsciously, I was drawn to acting and after finishing my school I realised that. When I was young, I was virtually into every sport. Now when I look back, I can’t think of any other career. There are so many aspects of your personality. Through acting you give a lease of life to what’s within you. There were some directors, such as JP Dutta and Rahul Rawail, I started off with. They wanted to do something meaningful and interesting, and it worked.

You featured in romantic movies, action dramas and comedies.

It was not planned. At one point, the dramatic films that I was doing appealed to the audience. Suddenly, they turned out to be more of action movies. Gadar to me is a ‘romantic’ film. But people call it an ‘action’ film. Today, Gadar is viewed as a ‘nationalist’ movie. I have never bothered about what a certain section of people think. When I move across the country, I get a lot of warmth and love from people. The audience watches my films as they find them enjoyable.

You never looked too comfortable with dancing. Has that changed?

Everyone knows that. Being shy, I could not be comfortable with it. I would go to the sets and defer shooting a dance sequence. I used to be overwhelmed by everyone dancing around me. That’s the only time, I used to be conscious. Now, I am okay with it. In fact, I have started having fun with it.

How do you react to being associated with having ‘dhai kilo ka haath’?

It is just going on and on. Ever since the YouTube videos and all have become popular, they have been referring to it more and more. Even when politicians fight, television channels use that expression and my visuals. They are misusing me (laughs). Earlier, I used to ask why are they doing it. Today, I can laugh about it.

