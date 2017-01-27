To raise questions is focus of any art form, says Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah says people attempt to raise pertinent questions in the society through every art form. Naseeruddin Shah says people attempt to raise pertinent questions in the society through every art form.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who will be seen playing the lead in the thriller Irada — which talks about a social issue — says through every art form, people attempt to raise pertinent questions in the society.

“To raise a question is the focus of any form of art. The film is about how the drinkable water has become poisonous in Punjab. The film is a medium which raises serious issues in an entertaining way. We have tried to do that,” Naseeruddin said here.

Irada, directed by debutante Aparna Singh, features Naseeruddin as an ex-Army man who seeks revenge for his deceased daughter, while Arshad Warsi plays an officer.

Naseeruddin said working with first-time directors was not a problem for him.

“Half of the films which I’ve worked with were with first-time directors and I never felt any disappointment. However, I regret some of the films which I did with some veterans,” he said.

Talking of the advantage of working with new directors, the actor said: “They have a fire in their belly. They want to prove themselves in their work. There are many directors whose first films were their best work.”

Asked how much today’s audience has changed, Naseeruddin said: “Nothing much… They still like films which are value for money and that is quite understandable. I think tastes have not changed much. There are experimental films in Marathi and in Hindi as well. But ratio-wise, it is still the same since when I came to this Industry.”

Also starring Divya Dutta, Sagarika Ghatge and Sharad Kelkar, Irada is releasing on February 17