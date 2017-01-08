Time for action: Gauri Shinde on Bengaluru molestation

Gauri Shinde, known for making movies with women as central characters, says the recent Bengaluru molestation incident is disgusting and it is time for a swift action Gauri Shinde, known for making movies with women as central characters, says the recent Bengaluru molestation incident is disgusting and it is time for a swift action

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde, known for making movies with women as central characters, says the recent Bengaluru molestation incident is disgusting and it is time for a swift action. “It is disgusting. What is this heinous world that we live in? What can I say to express my outrage? This is not the time to speak. It is time for action. Swift action,” Shinde said.

“Nil Battey Sannata” fame director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also spoke about the incident that happened during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bengaluru. “When we were young, my mother never used to be scared to send me to play in the playground. Why is it now that I am slightly scared to send my girl to the garden? Over-exposure of communication which demeans women the way they are portrayed evokes the feeling that this is the way women are!” she said.

“It’s just on TV or the internet. Women have been objectified everywhere. So, young men think that this is correct since they are growing up watching this. Young men feel a need of power that they can do anything to show a one up towards women.” And this is a cause of concern, Tiwari said.

“We have powerless heads who think the root cause of everything related to disrespecting a woman is the woman herself. As a society, our responsibility is to start teaching young boys about all the challenges women face in schools and homes. Respecting woman starts from there, similar to respecting your mother, the woman who is placed at the highest societal level,” she added. Actress Divya Dutta also has called for a “prompt strict action”. “We-can-get-away mentality needs to be destroyed,” she added.