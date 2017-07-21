Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Raag Desh, starring Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor, releases on July 28. Raag Desh, starring Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor, releases on July 28.

Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee is set to watch here on Saturday Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directorial Raag Desh, a film that salutes the heroes of the Indian National Army. Featuring Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Amit Sadh, the film revolves around the Red Fort trial of three of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA) officers. It will be specially screened for the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah play the lead role as Shah Nawaz Khan, Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Prem Sahgal.

Producer Gurdeep Singh Sappal was keen that — as a mark of respect for those heroes — the President watches the film before his term draws to a close. He said in a statement, “It was only befitting that the first screening of the film, produced by Rajya Sabha TV, be held for the President of India. We were fortunate and grateful that the President granted our wish.”

Mohit Marwah, who plays Prem Sahgal in the film, is excited too. He said, “This is a very special moment for me. I don’t know when I will get this chance again to meet the President at his house. I’ve invited my parents too. Kunal, Tigmanshu and the producers will be there. Amit couldn’t be a part of it as he is in London. We will do a parade from Vijay Chowk and head to the President’s house,” he added about the activity which is planned to recreate the 1940s era.

Raag Desh is slated to be released on July 28.

