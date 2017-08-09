Tiger Zinda Hai: When talkative Katrina Kaif met an even more talkative co-actor, see photo

Katrina Kaif shares a photo with her Tiger Zinda Hai child co-star. Katrina Kaif shares a photo with her Tiger Zinda Hai child co-star.

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been generating buzz in its filming stage. Courtesy all the pictures from the sets of the much-awaited movie which are either shared by the director, the actors or the fans. And we are once again talking about this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial as now we are introduced to the child artist in the movie.

The newest yet the most active Instagram user Katrina has shared an adorable click from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi where she presumably is in the midst of a shot with the handsome child. The caption of the photo reads, “I’ve finally met someone who actually talks more than me ……. much more ….. my mbkd co-star’s grown up #tigerzindahai #abudhabi.” The smiling faces of the two actors are making it difficult to take our eyes off the photo. Also, Katrina herself agreeing to being a chatterbox and then her being happy about meeting someone similar is hilarious. We still remember Katrina’s latest appearance on Koffee With Karan where she went on a rant about the flaws in the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show.

This is not the first time that Katrina will share the screen with the little star. In the caption of the photo, the Jagga Jasoos actor revealed that she has earlier worked with him in her 2011 release, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

After looking at this picture, we must say both Salman and Katrina have their ways with children. The fans of Dabangg Khan were all hearts when he recently shared the screen with eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu in Tubelight. His chemistry with Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s little munchkin Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni is still loved by all.

Tiger Zinda Hai which has Salman and Katrina reuniting after five years is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

