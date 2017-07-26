Tiger Zinda Hai: What did Katrina Kaif say that made Salman Khan blush?

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

Katrina Kaif has shared an adorable picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. While she has been giving details of her shoot almost every day by posting a picture on her Instagram account, we have hardly seen her sharing picture of Salman Khan. Well, the wait is over it seems. Today, Katrina finally shared a picture with Salman. But they are not posing like usual. The two were caught in a conversation and it seems Katrina said something that made the Tubelight actor blush. Well, we are totally wanting to know the conversation that they had.

The actor shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Katrina and Salman are coming back together on the silver screen after five years. The two previously starred in Kabir Khan’s Ek The Tiger. However, this time it is Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar who is taking forward the film with its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai.

During a recent interview with Filmfare, the Jagga Jasoos actor opened up about how Salman has been a constant inspiration and a mentor for her. “We all know that Salman has the kind of heart that loves to help people. But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he didn’t try to make things different for me, he encouraged me every moment to stand up, find my own feet and work hard,” she said.

After Tiger, Katrina would begin shooting for her next, Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

