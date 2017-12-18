Watch | Tiger Zinda Hai title song: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will make you feel ‘zinda’ again with this energetic track

Tiger Zinda Hai title track: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all guns blazing in this new song. Tiger Zinda Hai title track: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all guns blazing in this new song.

“Jaa raha hai Tiger on a mission, dobara (The Tiger is going on a mission again).” This is how powerfully Salman Khan opens the Tiger Zinda title track sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Raftaar in the recently released video. Yes, the title track from the much-awaited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is out and it is aptly named “Zinda Hai,” as it actually makes you feel ‘zinda’ (alive) again.

Tweeting the latest song, Salman Khan wrote, “Tiger ko theatres mein dekhne zaroor aana. 22nd December. #TigerZindaHai.” Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song has a pumped-up feel to it. Visually, it is filled to the brim with high-octane action sequences by both Salman and Katrina. Also making Tiger and Zoya’s never-say-die spirit come alive is a peppy rap by Bollywood’s star rapper Raftaar. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is a tribute to Tiger’s story proving yet again that Tiger will fight his enemies till his last breath.

From blazing guns all around, jumping atop buildings to kicking foes while riding on a horse, there is no stunt that Salman does not perform in this action song. Even Katrina looks equally feisty. In fact, one can’t help but imagine Salman capturing the screen with his swift moves while the song plays in the background.

Before this, “Swag Se Swagat” and “Dil Diyan Gallan” have been released by the makers and both the songs have become a complete hit among the audience. We hope the same fate for “Zinda Hai.” Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22 and is being helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

