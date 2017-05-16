Tiger Zinda Hai: This sultry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif photo is raising our hopes

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose for the shutterbugs on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose for the shutterbugs on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif is having a gala time shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Why should she not? The actor has got a chance to work with her ‘best friend’ Salman Khan after a long gap of five years. And Katrina is leaving no chance to create moments that can be cherished on the sets of the film. After looking at the pictures of these friends and co-stars, we must say by the time the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai will wrap up, we will have the most amazing Bollywood album ready too.

Unlike the previous time when Katrina photobombed Salman’s picture, now she is happily posing with him. On Tuesday, Katrina shared a shirtless picture of Salman on her Instagram in which the Dabangg Khan is in his favourite attire — just the shorts. Without captioning the image and divulging anything about it, Katrina left it to her 2.2 million followers to think of an apt caption for the image.

Also read | Tiger Zinda Hai: Austria to Abu Dhabi, Katrina Kaif is still glowing despite the extreme change in weather. See photo

For the unversed, Katrina and Salman are in Abu Dhabi for the shooting of their spy film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Before the deserts, the two stars shot in the extreme weather conditions in snow-capped Austria.

Ever since Salman and Katrina have joined hands for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film, the duo has been teasing fans with their pictures together and their funny conversations on social media. Recently, Salman welcomed Katrina to Instagram and then congratulated her for grabbing Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also, he called himself a tubelight for not knowing about the latest development in Katrina’s life.

Also read | Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif photobombs Salman Khan in this adorable photo

On the work front, both Salman and Katrina are quite busy as Salman is prepping up for the release of Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight and Katrina is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. But we must say the duo is stealing time to share some light moments amidst a hectic schedule.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd