Tiger Zinda Hai success is the best gift Katrina Kaif has given me, says Salman Khan on his 52nd birthday

Salman Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today at his Panvel farmhouse, and accompanying him on his special day are his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

When Salman Khan’s fans showed up at his farmhouse to wish him, the actor said that he had maintained that he was not in town on his birthday just so that people don’t travel all the way just to wish him, but later on thanked all for their wishes.

Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with his close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse, and it is a daylong celebration, and this year is no different.

Salman Khan has reasons for double celebrations on his 52nd birthday as his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai has struck the right chord with movie-goers. The film has managed to collect more than Rs 150 crore in just five days on its release.

See the latest photos of birthday boy Salman Khan, along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar:

On this occasion, the actor said, “Tiger Zinda Hai has worked only for one reason, and that is Katrina Kaif.” The actor then went ahead and appreciated the way Katrina has done action in the film.

Since Katrina was by Salman’s side at his birthday celebrations, she was asked if there is any special gift that she gave Salman, to which Salman said, “She has given me a big gift with the success of Tiger Zinda Hai.”

