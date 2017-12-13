Tiger Zinda Hai new still: Salman Khan is pitted against a deadly wolf. Will he return victorious?

Salman Khan is all set to pick up a fight with a wolf in Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan is all set to pick up a fight with a wolf in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan is known for taking his performance a notch higher every time he comes with something new on the silver screen. The fans of Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ love to see him in his tough and a rugged avatar. With Tiger Zinda Hai, they will get to witness him back in his elements which they have been waiting for since the release of Tubelight where they saw him in a very un-Salman avatar. We already know that the makers of the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger are set to showcase some never-before-seen kind of stunts and high octane action sequences in the Salman-Katrina starrer. And now we have a glimpse of it as well.

With almost a week left for Salman’s much-awaited project Tiger Zinda Hai to hit the theaters, the makers have shared a still from the action-thriller where Salman is pitted against a deadly wolf. Earlier, there were reports that said that Salman will be fighting a pack of wolves for an action sequence in the film, and the team went an extra mile to shoot this while keeping up to the international standards in Austria. The caption of the photo reads, “Throw him to the wolves, and he’ll return defeating the pack! That’s TIGER. @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @aliabbaszafar @yrf ‬#TigerZindaHai.”

Hollywood action directors Tom Struthers and Buster Reeves have worked with Salman and Katrina who play intelligence agents in the movie. Shot across various destinations in Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India, Tiger Zinda Hai will see Tiger and Zoya travelling to five different countries, fighting against odds in a life-threatening mission. The film releases on December 22.

