Watch Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat: Salman Khan’s style, Katrina Kaif’s moves make it a party anthem

The wait for Tiger Zinda Hai might be killing its fans, but its first song “Swag Se Swagat” which released today is giving them some respite. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer party number is all about celebrations and lauding our ‘culture’. We see Salman flaunting his style, as Kat burns the screens with her perfect moves.

Salman’s Tubelight might have failed to do wonders at the box office this year. But the superstar has grabbed yet another chance to leave his fans excited with his second release Tiger Zinda Hai. And amid its trailers, stills, and all the on-set buzz the makers gave us “Swag Se Swagat”. Needless to say, Salman’s sizzling chemistry with Katrina, the picturesque Greece and the song’s foot-taping music are only few reasons that make it one of the party anthems this New Year.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and brings Salman-Kat back on screen after five years. Director Ali Abbas Zafar said about the song, “Swag Se Swagat celebrates peace, brotherhood and love. It’s fun, frothy and visually stylish. We set out to involve dancers from all over the world with the purpose of setting a universal tone to the number. Salman and Katrina have done a fab job of dancing with them too.”

“Swag Se Swagat” has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and it is written by Irshad Kamil. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin. The song is about brotherhood, peace and embracing our differences, but in its own unique style. Though its lyrics sound a bit over the top, but given the fact that Salman and Katrina are in their elements, it might just become an ear worm soon. While Salman’s swag makes the song a perfect one for his massive fan base, Katrina’s perfect moves give it an edge.

Tiger Zinda Hai’s latest song was shared by its official Twitter handle, along with Salman. The total party number has been shot in Naxos in Greece and has 100 trained dancers (ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dancehall dancers) from Greece, France and Trinidad and Tobago, dancing alongside our lead pair. The amount of fun its team had during the shooting, is resonating well in the visuals of the song too.

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai has been flooding social media with the numerous stills of the song for a week now. This had not only kept the buzz around “Swag Se Swagat” strong, but even ensured that the fans of Salman-Katrina waited for its release with bated breath.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reprising their roles of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya, respectively. The sequel is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL. It is set to release on December 22.

