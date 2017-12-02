Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan proposes Katrina Kaif in the sweetest manner

Dil Diyan Gallan is a beautiful song that sums up the love story of super spies Tiger and Zoya. Dil Diyan Gallan is a beautiful song that sums up the love story of super spies Tiger and Zoya.

Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan got a romantic twist with the presence of Katrina Kaif today. The actor launched the teaser of Dil Diyan Gallan song from their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai.

The first song from the film, Swag Se Swagat, had created a craze among the audience but now it’s time to see Tiger and Zoya, Salman and Katrina’s characters, getting into a romantic zone away from guns and all those war sequences.

Dil Diyan Gallan is perfect proposal song and the romantic ballad of the year. What comes as a plus point is that the song is very visually appealing.

While launching the song, Katrina said, “The song is close to my heart. I am happy that I am launching this song with Salman.” The highlight of the song is Salman painting a portrait of Katrina on ice.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar sums it up as, “It is a romantic track that captures the beauty of a mature love story. We have filmed Dil Diyan Gallan in an old school, vintage way to bring alive the romance that two mature people share. It is like a classic Yash Chopra song.”

Just like filming for action sequences on this remote Austrian mountain side had its challenges, shooting this ballad didn’t come easy either. Ali adds, “Salman and Katrina shot this song on some very difficult terrain in the Alps. The biggest highlight in this song is the unique Katrina portrait that he has drawn on a frozen lake. We had to shoot on this lake and Salman converted it to a canvas. We had to source natural colors, as ice doesn’t catch all kinds of paints, which didn’t come easy. But once we got hold of this, he created a huge 20 feet by 20 feet portrait that features Katrina’s face. It’s a sight for sore eyes, this painting, and it makes Dil Diyan Gallan a truly unique romantic song visually.”

Composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Atif Aslam, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The beautiful song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22.

