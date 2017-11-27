Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan first look: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif ready with their magical love ballad

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s romantic number to win hearts. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s romantic number to win hearts.

The first song from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, “Swag Se Swagat”, has surely become a chartbuster within a few days of its release. But it is time to move over the swag of Salman and his sizzling partner-in-crime Katrina Kaif as the two will now take the audience on a romance ride with the next song. Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of Salman and Katrina which looks like a proper ballroom set-up. The director also shared the title of the song “Dil Diyan Gallan”, which surely gives us the right feel about the track.

It seems this song was one of the first things shot as earlier too the makers had revealed Tiger and Zoya, Salman and Katrina’s characters from the film, through a picture from the same song sequence. Well, the still has surely left every Salman and Katrina fan impatient as they are going to witness their crackling chemistry and romance onscreen after five years.

While talking about “Swag Se Swagat”, director Ali Abbas Zafar said that in Ek Tha Tiger everyone loved Salman and Katrina’s chemistry so much that it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song turned out. “A lot of attention has been given in terms of their chemistry, how they are styled and the locations. They are looking the best they have looked together and we are absolutely thrilled about that. Everyone already knows that both Salman and Katrina have this unspoken sizzling chemistry on screen and what this song does is, it exploits it in the most beautiful way,” he said in a statement.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, will head to the theaters on December 22.

