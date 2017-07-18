Latest News

Salman Khan takes up horse riding for Tiger Zinda Hai and he is doing it like a pro, watch video

Salman Khan is in Morocco for the shoot of his next, Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. Director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, has once again shared a video on his social media account where the actor is in the midst of a horse riding training session.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2017 10:49 am
Salman Khan seems to be on a roll. First, promotions of his much-awaited film Tubelight (though the film failed to fare well at the ticket counters), then shooting for the sequel of his superhit film, Judwaa 2 followed by the madness of IIFA Awards in New York. But just when we thought that the Bhaijaan of Bollywood will be away from the headlines for some time, we see him in Morocco getting trained in horse riding. Yes, Salman is in Morocco for the shoot of his next, Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. Director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, has once again shared a video on his social media account where Salman is in the midst of a training session.

The filmmaker also mentioned how hard working the Tubelight actor is as he captioned the video, “Straight from New York , with no sleep @BeingSalmanKhan jumps in for horse riding training @TigerZindaHai #morocco 😊.” Katrina and Salman who have already shot for the Austria schedule of the movie will soon start filming for the last leg of the action-thriller in Morocco. Ali Abbas Zafar who is going to raise the bar of action for Salman in the film earlier shared a glimpse of the action sequence which will feature Salman and Kat performing deadly stunts. The team of the movie is preparing for the sequence in full swing.

Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating waves from day one of its shoot. The fans of Chulbul Pandey and Chikini Chameli have been waiting for them to spice up the silver screen with their sizzling chemistry after five years. We have already got a glimpse of their perfect romantic moment when Salman shared an image from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai and it had both the stars together. The movie is scheduled for release later this year.

