Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to begin Morocco shoot with this deadly stunt. Watch video

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and will have the lead pair back in action.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will begin the last leg of shooting for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. But did you know what the scene is going to be? Well, the director, Ali Abbas Zafar has given a sneak-peek into the action sequence Salman and Katrina are going to shoot. And believe us, it is quite deadly. The director had said earlier in an interview that he is going to raise the bar for action for Salman with this film, which proves that the actor is going to be back in his massy avatar which has always been loved by his fans. Given that his last release Tubelight did not do well at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai is crucial for the star.

The other reason why people are waiting for this film to release is the fact that Katrina and Salman would be sharing the screen space after five years. The two romanced in Kabir Khan’s directorial Ek Tha Tiger. Recently, the two were seen attending IIFA 2017 together, where they both gave smashing performances and enthralled the audiences.

Earlier, Katrina was seen training rigorously and working out hard to achieve a certain level of fitness to be able to perform her action sequences. Katrina herself has been posting quite a few pictures on her social media accounts from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai regularly, and we are definitely expecting amazing action sequences from her.

Action preparations in full swing @TigerZindaHai with #Tom Struthers and team :) . Shoot stars tmrw . Nervous and excited 😊 pic.twitter.com/2geH4jpsmp — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2017

A bit of Moroccan blue, this will be home for some time for @TigerZindaHai team. Heavy duty action prep begins with #tom Struthers & team pic.twitter.com/9AUZPzSPa8 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 21, 2017

A source from the film’s unit told us, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar has committed to deliver action, stunts and fight sequences that will compete with global standards with Tiger Zinda Hai. To shoot for Katrina’s action scenes, Tom Struthers, the action and stunts director of the film worked with her. Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films, also worked with Katrina on this portion. Given Struthers shot for certain action sequences for Christopher Nolan’s Batman films including the Dark Knight Rises, expect the absolute best from these scenes. There are also stuntmen from France, UK and Spain involved in this portion, which is quite elaborate.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled for this year’s release.

