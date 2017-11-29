Tiger Zinda Hai: From Greece to Austria, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s breath-taking chemistry is going places, see photos

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai song “Dil Diyan Gallan.” Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai song “Dil Diyan Gallan.”

If there is one film that movie buffs are waiting for with bated breath in 2017, it is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Together with Padmavati’s release date deferred to an indefinite time, all eyes are on this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. And going by the pre-release stills, looks like Salman and Katrina are going to deliver a top-notch performance this time too.

Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song ‘ Swag Se Swagat’ was released a few days ago and it was even well-received by the audience. Now, the makers have already announced that the next song from the actioner titled “Dil Diyan Gallan” is going to a romantic ballad and fans are dying to witness Salman and Katrina’s breath-taking chemistry on screen once again. With the two featuring together after five long years, what else can one expect? Moreover, if Swag Se Swagat was shot in the beautiful landscape of Greece, Dil Diyan Gallan will see Salman and Kat romancing in Austria.

Dil diyan gallan , Tyrol , Austria . pic.twitter.com/Bi9k0dHnTP — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 29, 2017

Composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Atif Aslam, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.It has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song will see a grand launch on the weekend episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11. In a new post by YRF, Tiger Zinda Hai’s production company, it has been revealed that Dil Diyan Gallan will debut on December 2 with a special performance by the sizzling pair themselves.

Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the theatres on December 22.

